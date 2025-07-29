Ukraine is going through the most difficult stage of the war, Russians are approaching key cities in the east - CNN

As of today, Ukraine is going through perhaps the most difficult stage of the full-scale war with the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

According to the publication, Russian occupation forces are actively approaching key defense points of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in eastern Ukraine. These are the cities of Kupyansk, Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk.

If Ukraine loses these settlements, it will significantly affect its ability to defend itself in the east. In this case, the Defense Forces of Ukraine will be forced to move the line of deterrence of the Russian offensive to the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

Meanwhile, Russia does not take seriously the reduction of the term for ending the war, which Trump announced for Putin. The Kremlin mocks the US president and uses all means to make it clear that they will not stop until they achieve the goals of the so-called "SVO" on the territory of Ukraine.

In this case, it could undermine Trump's image and authority as a "strong politician" and become another confirmation of the acronym TACO ("Trump Always Chickens Out"), the publication says.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he intends to set a new deadline for the Russian Federation regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, approximately 10 or 12 days, starting from July 28.

Before that, Trump expressed disappointment with Vladimir Putin after missile strikes on Kyiv. He stated that he was considering shortening the 50-day deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine.