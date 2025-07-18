$41.810.01
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:31 PM
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
July 17, 01:18 PM
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
July 17, 12:10 PM
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
July 17, 10:24 AM
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head "Ukroboronprom" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Moscow attacked by drones: Russians complain about sounds of explosions, Vnukovo airport introduced "Carpet" plan

Kyiv • UNN

 2272 views

Moscow region was attacked by drones on the evening of July 17, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the downing of two drones. Vnukovo airport in Moscow has introduced the "Carpet" plan, flights have been delayed and canceled.

Moscow attacked by drones: Russians complain about sounds of explosions, Vnukovo airport introduced "Carpet" plan

Since Thursday evening, July 17, the Moscow region has been attacked by drones. The city authorities claim that Russian air defense allegedly shot down at least two drones that were moving towards Moscow. This is reported by UNN with reference to the mayor of the capital of the aggressor country Serhiy Sobyanin, Russian media, representative of "Rosaviatsia".

Details

According to Russian media, at least three explosions thundered in the Moscow region late in the evening on July 17.

About 15 minutes ago, residents of Domodedovo heard 3-4 explosions over the city. Flashes were visible in the sky

- the post says.

Moscow Mayor Serhiy Sobyanin wrote in his Telegram channel that the Ministry of Defense's air defense destroyed a drone flying towards Moscow.

Later, on the night of July 18, Russian media reported a repeated drone attack.

Eyewitnesses told SHOT that they heard explosions in the Istra district and near Zvenigorod. The buzzing of an engine in the sky and loud explosions were heard. Currently, there is no information about casualties or destruction. According to locals, the loud sound "made the window panes rattle in their frames"

- reported in Russian media.

"The Ministry of Defense's air defense shot down another enemy drone that was flying towards Moscow. Emergency services specialists are working at the site where the debris fell," Sobyanin reported.

According to a representative of "Rosaviatsia," the "Carpet" plan has been introduced at Moscow's Vnukovo airport. 8 flights are delayed for departure, and 20 for arrival. One more has been canceled.

In addition, explosion sounds were heard in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation. There, too, complaints were made about an attack by unknown drones.

Recall

On the night of July 17, explosions occurred in the Moscow region, related to drones flying towards Moscow. Moscow Mayor Serhiy Sobyanin announced the downing of three drones by air defense forces.

On the evening of July 16, unknown drones attacked the Russian city of Belgorod, as a result of which one civilian was killed and six were injured. Six households were also damaged.

Traffic on the Crimean Bridge is again blocked: the occupiers ask drivers to remain calm
18.07.25, 00:22

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
