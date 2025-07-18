Moscow attacked by drones: Russians complain about sounds of explosions, Vnukovo airport introduced "Carpet" plan

Since Thursday evening, July 17, the Moscow region has been attacked by drones. The city authorities claim that Russian air defense allegedly shot down at least two drones that were moving towards Moscow. This is reported by UNN with reference to the mayor of the capital of the aggressor country Serhiy Sobyanin, Russian media, representative of "Rosaviatsia".

Details

According to Russian media, at least three explosions thundered in the Moscow region late in the evening on July 17.

About 15 minutes ago, residents of Domodedovo heard 3-4 explosions over the city. Flashes were visible in the sky - the post says.

Moscow Mayor Serhiy Sobyanin wrote in his Telegram channel that the Ministry of Defense's air defense destroyed a drone flying towards Moscow.

Later, on the night of July 18, Russian media reported a repeated drone attack.

Eyewitnesses told SHOT that they heard explosions in the Istra district and near Zvenigorod. The buzzing of an engine in the sky and loud explosions were heard. Currently, there is no information about casualties or destruction. According to locals, the loud sound "made the window panes rattle in their frames" - reported in Russian media.

"The Ministry of Defense's air defense shot down another enemy drone that was flying towards Moscow. Emergency services specialists are working at the site where the debris fell," Sobyanin reported.

According to a representative of "Rosaviatsia," the "Carpet" plan has been introduced at Moscow's Vnukovo airport. 8 flights are delayed for departure, and 20 for arrival. One more has been canceled.

In addition, explosion sounds were heard in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation. There, too, complaints were made about an attack by unknown drones.

Recall

On the evening of July 16, unknown drones attacked the Russian city of Belgorod, as a result of which one civilian was killed and six were injured. Six households were also damaged.

