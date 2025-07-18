$41.810.01
Traffic on the Crimean Bridge is again blocked: the occupiers ask drivers to remain calm

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

On the night of July 18, Russian invaders temporarily blocked traffic on the Crimean Bridge and urged people to remain calm and follow the instructions of transport security personnel.

Traffic on the Crimean Bridge is again blocked: the occupiers ask drivers to remain calm

On the night of Friday, July 18, Russian invaders blocked the Crimean Bridge. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Crimean Bridge: operational information" in Telegram.

Traffic on the Crimean Bridge is temporarily blocked

- the message says.

The message urged those on the bridge and in the inspection zone to remain calm and follow the instructions of transport security personnel.

Recall

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, stated that the special service attacked the Crimean Bridge for the third time with explosives weighing a total of 2200 kg, twice 1100 kg on the key supports of the illegal structure. He emphasized that this is the beginning of a new era of "maritime history."

"New unique special operation": SSU reports that it has struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time - underwater and shows video03.06.25, 13:09 • 114400 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Vasyl Malyuk
Crimean bridge
