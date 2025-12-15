$42.190.08
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
02:19 PM • 1124 views
Meeting between Trump's advisers and Zelenskyy on Monday was "productive" - Media
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 7624 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
12:05 PM • 11383 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 14951 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 17723 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
09:35 AM • 18916 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 20070 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
December 15, 07:40 AM • 18626 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
December 15, 06:29 AM • 19099 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
Publications
Exclusives
Not only NASA, but also the UN is monitoring the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, which will make its closest approach to Earth on December 19

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

The International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN) is tracking the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, which will approach Earth within 270 million kilometers on December 19. This observation is part of a campaign to improve the measurement of comet and asteroid trajectories.

Not only NASA, but also the UN is monitoring the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, which will make its closest approach to Earth on December 19
Photo: Josep M. Trigo-Rodríguez/B06 Montseny Observatory

The UN International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN) is actively tracking the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, which will make its closest approach to Earth on December 19, at a distance of about 270 million kilometers. This observation is part of a campaign aimed at improving the technical capabilities of measuring the paths of comets and asteroids. This is reported by Live Science, writes UNN.

Details

According to James Bauer, lead researcher at the IAWN Small Bodies Node, the network, coordinated by NASA and comprising over 80 observatories worldwide, is conducting an observation campaign for this object. 3I/ATLAS is the first interstellar object to be tracked since IAWN campaigns began in 2017.

Zwicky Transient Facility in California. Photo: Caltech / Palomar
Zwicky Transient Facility in California. Photo: Caltech / Palomar

An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over Ukraine26.08.25, 09:39 • 140782 views

The idea behind these campaigns is actually to enhance the technical capabilities of measuring the positions of asteroids and comets in the sky, which we call astrometry.

– Bauer explained.

Researchers are testing a new astrometry method that could be useful for planning potential spacecraft missions to similar comets in the future.

Bauer noted that although 3I/ATLAS originated outside the Solar System, it exhibits classic cometary behavior. Despite this, there are difficulties in accurately measuring its position due to the variability of its brightness and the instability of its coma (a cloud of gas and dust). Based on the results of the campaign, IAWN plans to publish its findings in a peer-reviewed journal next year.

Best astronomical photograph of 2025 named12.09.25, 18:27 • 4807 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Meteorite
NASA