Not only NASA, but also the UN is monitoring the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, which will make its closest approach to Earth on December 19

The UN International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN) is actively tracking the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, which will make its closest approach to Earth on December 19, at a distance of about 270 million kilometers. This observation is part of a campaign aimed at improving the technical capabilities of measuring the paths of comets and asteroids. This is reported by Live Science, writes UNN.

According to James Bauer, lead researcher at the IAWN Small Bodies Node, the network, coordinated by NASA and comprising over 80 observatories worldwide, is conducting an observation campaign for this object. 3I/ATLAS is the first interstellar object to be tracked since IAWN campaigns began in 2017.

The idea behind these campaigns is actually to enhance the technical capabilities of measuring the positions of asteroids and comets in the sky, which we call astrometry. – Bauer explained.

Researchers are testing a new astrometry method that could be useful for planning potential spacecraft missions to similar comets in the future.

Bauer noted that although 3I/ATLAS originated outside the Solar System, it exhibits classic cometary behavior. Despite this, there are difficulties in accurately measuring its position due to the variability of its brightness and the instability of its coma (a cloud of gas and dust). Based on the results of the campaign, IAWN plans to publish its findings in a peer-reviewed journal next year.

