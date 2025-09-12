Best astronomical photograph of 2025 named

The annual "Astronomy Photographer of the Year" competition has announced its winners. The main award went to the work "Andromeda Core" by Weitang Liang, Qi Yang, and Chuhun Yu. The best shots, showcasing the beauty of space, will be presented at an exhibition at the National Gallery, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The judges announced the winning shots of the Royal Observatory Greenwich's annual competition. The photographs will be exhibited at the National Maritime Museum in London starting Friday.

The overall winner was "Andromeda Core" by Weitang Liang, Qi Yang, and Chuhun Yu - the publication writes.

Second place went to young photographer Holden Aymar, who captured the Great Comet of 2024.

