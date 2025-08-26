$41.280.07
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
05:36 AM • 3784 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 17006 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 103603 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 68021 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 66975 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 193213 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 185132 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 70472 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships
August 24, 01:49 PM • 67531 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned home
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

On the night of August 26, a strange beam of light was recorded over Ukraine, which moved and left a light trail. The phenomenon was also observed in France and Germany, experts are considering versions of a comet, an atmospheric phenomenon, or a rocket launch.

An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over Ukraine

On the night of August 26, a strange beam of light illuminated the sky of Ukraine, noticed by residents from various regions of the country. The spectacle caused a wave of discussions and hypotheses not only in Ukraine but also in neighboring European countries. This is reported by social media users, writes UNN.

Details

On Tuesday night, thousands of Ukrainians witnessed a mysterious celestial phenomenon. Against the dark background of the starry sky, a bright thin beam suddenly appeared, which, according to eyewitnesses, moved and left behind a peculiar light trail. The spectacle lasted momentarily – for a few seconds, but managed to be captured both on cameras and in the memory of those who saw it.

The inexplicable phenomenon was observed not only over Kyiv but also in many other regions of the country, including Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. And later, reports of similar cases began to appear online in France and Germany, which only added to the mystery of the situation.

Experts are currently refraining from official explanations, but several versions have already appeared. Some associate it with the appearance of comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan – ATLAS), known for its long tail formed by sunlight. Others lean towards the hypothesis of an atmospheric phenomenon, the so-called "light pillar," which occurs due to the reflection of light from ice crystals in cold air.

However, another possibility is actively discussed among network users: that the mysterious beam could have been the result of a rocket launch, when exhaust gases create a bright inversion trail in the sky.

Currently, there is no definitive answer. However, it is precisely this uncertainty that makes this event even more intriguing and forces us to await comments from astronomers and meteorologists who will be able to reveal the true nature of this celestial phenomenon.

A large asteroid may collide with Earth in 2032: scientists estimate the level of danger1/29/25, 7:50 PM • 32773 views

