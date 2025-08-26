An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over Ukraine

On the night of August 26, a strange beam of light illuminated the sky of Ukraine, noticed by residents from various regions of the country. The spectacle caused a wave of discussions and hypotheses not only in Ukraine but also in neighboring European countries. This is reported by social media users, writes UNN.

Details

On Tuesday night, thousands of Ukrainians witnessed a mysterious celestial phenomenon. Against the dark background of the starry sky, a bright thin beam suddenly appeared, which, according to eyewitnesses, moved and left behind a peculiar light trail. The spectacle lasted momentarily – for a few seconds, but managed to be captured both on cameras and in the memory of those who saw it.

The inexplicable phenomenon was observed not only over Kyiv but also in many other regions of the country, including Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. And later, reports of similar cases began to appear online in France and Germany, which only added to the mystery of the situation.

Experts are currently refraining from official explanations, but several versions have already appeared. Some associate it with the appearance of comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan – ATLAS), known for its long tail formed by sunlight. Others lean towards the hypothesis of an atmospheric phenomenon, the so-called "light pillar," which occurs due to the reflection of light from ice crystals in cold air.

However, another possibility is actively discussed among network users: that the mysterious beam could have been the result of a rocket launch, when exhaust gases create a bright inversion trail in the sky.

Currently, there is no definitive answer. However, it is precisely this uncertainty that makes this event even more intriguing and forces us to await comments from astronomers and meteorologists who will be able to reveal the true nature of this celestial phenomenon.

