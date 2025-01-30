Six people were injured in Spain as a result of a warehouse explosion at the Rheinmetall Expal Munitions ammunition and explosives plant. This was reported by Infobae, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, six people were injured after a warehouse explosion at an ammunition and explosives plant. Five people were hospitalized, and another victim was treated on the spot.

It is noted that the explosion was caused by two firefighters who were eliminated. Authorities are investigating the incident. It is also reported that the same Rheinmetall Expal Munitions plant in Javalí Viejo had an accident a year ago, when two people were injured.

Recall

NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Innovation, Hybrid and Cyber James Appathurai confirmedthat Russia tried to kill German Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger.