Top European leaders arrive at Elysee Palace for meeting on Ukraine

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 40246 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 65306 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103733 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 69304 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115960 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100741 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112925 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116668 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152417 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 66627 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109154 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 81007 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 46903 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 74370 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103733 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115960 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152417 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143148 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175539 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33398 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 74370 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133943 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135827 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164132 views
Top European leaders arrive at Elysee Palace for meeting on Ukraine

Top European leaders arrive at Elysee Palace for meeting on Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54227 views

An informal meeting of the heads of government of eight European countries on Ukraine will be held in Paris. The meeting will be attended by EU and NATO leaders, including Macron, Scholz and other senior officials.

The heads of government are arriving at the Elysee Palace for an informal meeting on peace talks on Ukraine, scheduled at the Elysee Palace, reports UNN citing Le Figaro.

Eight countries are represented, according to the publication.

French President Emmanuel Macron will receive German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and his counterparts from Spain (Pedro Sanchez), the Netherlands (Dick Schoof) and Denmark (Mette Frederiksen) are also expected to arrive.

Ukraine's automatic accession to NATO: expert assesses whether it is possible17.02.2025, 17:23 • 151708 views

European Council President António Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte are also expected to participate in the discussion.

Macron and Trump held a conversation ahead of European summit17.02.2025, 17:21 • 32232 views

Add

As reported UNN, French President summons European leaders to an emergency summit in Paris on Monday. At the meeting they plan to discuss the problems associated with Donald Trump's statements.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
pedro-sanchezPedro Sánchez
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
mark-rutteMark Rutte
mette-frederiksenMette Frederiksen
giorgia-meloniGiorgia Meloni
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-councilEuropean Council
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
denmarkDenmark
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
italyItaly
spainSpain
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
netherlandsNetherlands
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

