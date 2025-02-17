Top European leaders arrive at Elysee Palace for meeting on Ukraine

The heads of government are arriving at the Elysee Palace for an informal meeting on peace talks on Ukraine, scheduled at the Elysee Palace, reports UNN citing Le Figaro.

Eight countries are represented, according to the publication.

French President Emmanuel Macron will receive German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and his counterparts from Spain (Pedro Sanchez), the Netherlands (Dick Schoof) and Denmark (Mette Frederiksen) are also expected to arrive.

European Council President António Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte are also expected to participate in the discussion.

As reported UNN, French President summons European leaders to an emergency summit in Paris on Monday. At the meeting they plan to discuss the problems associated with Donald Trump's statements.