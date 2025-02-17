Macron and Trump held a conversation ahead of European summit
French President Macron held a phone conversation with Trump on the prospects for peace in Ukraine. European leaders will meet in Paris today to discuss Trump's statements.
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with US President Donald Trump by phone just before a European meeting on Ukraine, reports UNN citing Le Figaro.
The publication notes that the French president discussed with his US counterpart the prospects for peace in Ukraine ahead of the European meeting to be held today in Paris.
As reported UNN, French President summons European leaders to an emergency summit in Paris on Monday. At the meeting they plan to discuss the problems associated with the statements of Donald Trump.