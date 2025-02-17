ukenru
Macron and Trump held a conversation ahead of European summit

Macron and Trump held a conversation ahead of European summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32232 views

French President Macron held a phone conversation with Trump on the prospects for peace in Ukraine. European leaders will meet in Paris today to discuss Trump's statements.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with US President Donald Trump by phone just before a European meeting on Ukraine, reports UNN citing Le Figaro.

Details

The publication notes that the French president discussed with his US counterpart the prospects for peace in Ukraine ahead of the European meeting to be held today in Paris.

Elysee Palace reveals topics of Macron's mini-summit in Paris: Ukraine will be among them17.02.2025, 15:17 • 27547 views

Add

As reported UNN, French President summons European leaders to an emergency summit in Paris on Monday. At the meeting they plan to discuss the problems associated with the statements of Donald Trump.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
parisParis
franceFrance
ukraineUkraine

