Spain prepares 100% real estate tax for buyers from outside the EU

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 129457 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 117315 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 125379 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126539 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 158227 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108478 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154616 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104191 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113777 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117089 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 42982 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116848 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114823 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 29235 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 44125 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 129457 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 158227 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154616 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183379 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172811 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114823 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116848 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138517 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130471 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148036 views
Actual
Spain prepares 100% real estate tax for buyers from outside the EU

Spain prepares 100% real estate tax for buyers from outside the EU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25923 views

The Spanish government is planning to introduce a tax of up to 100% on real estate for non-EU residents. This is one of ten measures to address the housing crisis and provide affordable housing for citizens.

Spain plans to introduce a tax of up to 100% on real estate purchased by non-residents from countries outside the European Union, including the United Kingdom. This was stated by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during a speech at an economic forum in Madrid, BBC reports, according to UNN.

Details 

According to Sanchez, this measure is aimed at solving the housing crisis in the country and providing affordable housing for citizens.

“The West faces a crucial challenge: not to become a society divided into two classes - rich landlords and poor tenants,” Sanchez said.

The Prime Minister of Spain also added that in 2023, EU non-residents purchased 27,000 properties in Spain not for the purpose of living but for earning money.

“Which, given the housing shortage we are experiencing, we obviously cannot allow,” he said.

According to him, this step was designed to prioritize affordable housing for residents.

The exact details of the new tax have not yet been made public, and the Spanish government has promised to carefully finalize the proposal before submitting it to parliament. In addition, it is known that the prime minister often faces difficulties in gathering enough votes to pass legislative initiatives. Nevertheless, his government has stated that the proposal will be finalized after careful consideration.

This is one of a dozen planned measures announced by Sanchez aimed at increasing housing affordability in the country. Other measures announced include tax exemptions for landlords who provide affordable housing, the transfer of more than 3,000 homes to a new state housing authority, and stricter regulation and higher taxes on tourist apartments.

“It's not fair that those who rent out three, four or five apartments for short-term use pay less tax than hotels,” Sanchez said.

Airbnb, Booking and others: online accommodation bookings in the EU grew by 13.8% over the year, Croatia, Spain, France are the main summer destinations03.04.24, 16:49 • 27210 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
pedro-sanchezPedro Sánchez
european-unionEuropean Union
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
spainSpain
madrydMadrid

Contact us about advertising