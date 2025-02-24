The Prime Minister of Spain announced a billion-dollar aid package for Ukraine

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced the allocation of a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth 1 billion euros in 2025. Sánchez said this during the "Support Ukraine" summit, reports UNN.

I am ready to announce a new package of military aid for Ukraine worth 1 billion euros in 2025. We will work shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine on the recovery process, we will create structures to accelerate the process, we will encourage our companies to participate in Ukraine's projects and programs - said Pedro Sánchez.

Pedro Sánchez also reported that Spain and Ukraine will create a special Ukrainian hub in the province of Alicante to support the diaspora.

