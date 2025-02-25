Spain will provide one billion euros to Ukraine: what will the money go for and what else was promised

Spain has allocated 1 billion euros for weapons for Ukraine and will help with reconstruction. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez to discuss security, military support and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The key topics include joint efforts to achieve a just peace, strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, and cooperation with Spanish business in the process of rebuilding the destroyed infrastructure.

Spain has confirmed a new military aid package worth 1 billion euros. It includes armored vehicles, missiles and shells needed to strengthen the defense.

The leaders also discussed support for Ukrainians living in Spain. A "Unity Center" is being prepared to open, which should become an important center of assistance to internally displaced persons. The two countries are expected to sign a corresponding agreement.

The President of Ukraine thanked the Spanish people and government for their unwavering solidarity and support in this difficult time for Ukraine.

