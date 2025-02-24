Nordic-Baltic Eight Leaders in Kyiv: New Steps Toward Ukraine's Security and Integration Discussed

Today, Kyiv has become the venue for important international negotiations - the heads of state of the North Baltic Eight have arrived in the capital of Ukraine. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

The visit of the leaders confirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine in its fight against the terrorist state and opened new prospects for expanding cooperation.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the allies for providing €26 billion in military aid over three years of full-scale war and for investing in Ukrainian production.

The key topics of the talks were strengthening the security partnership, Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO, and preparations for the next Ukraine-North Europe summit.

We must continue to work as fruitfully within Europe. Together we protect the lives of Ukrainians and the security of the continent - the President summarized.

