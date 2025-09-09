$41.220.13
September 8, 05:31 PM
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 12:10 PM
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
Russian units are losing people before reaching Pokrovsk - ATESH

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Five Russian servicemen died near Pokrovsk. The official reason is a violation of safety rules, but the soldiers do not believe it.

Russian units are losing people before reaching Pokrovsk - ATESH

Russian troops are suffering non-combat losses on the approach to Pokrovsk: at least five servicemen from marine and paratrooper units have died. Officially, the cause is called a violation of safety rules, but the soldiers themselves do not believe this. This was reported by the partisan movement "ATESH", according to UNN.

Details

ATESH agents report cases of non-combat losses among Russian servicemen being transferred to the Pokrovsk direction.

According to available information, 3 soldiers from the 2nd platoon of the 59th separate marine infantry battalion of the 155th Separate Marine Brigade and 2 soldiers from the 3rd airborne assault battalion of the 234th regiment of the 76th airborne assault division died.

- the report says.

"The official version of death is a violation of safety rules, but none of the soldiers believe it, and not without reason. Over the past few days, such cases have become more frequent, and in general, it is already amounting to an entire platoon," ATESH added.

Recall

In Luhansk, Russians are conducting a hidden forced mobilization, focusing on educational institutions. Students are forcibly taken and sent to the front without training or proper equipment.

ATESH agents destroyed Russian military equipment and infrastructure24.08.25, 09:37 • 4613 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Fake news
Pokrovsk
Luhansk