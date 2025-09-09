Russian troops are suffering non-combat losses on the approach to Pokrovsk: at least five servicemen from marine and paratrooper units have died. Officially, the cause is called a violation of safety rules, but the soldiers themselves do not believe this. This was reported by the partisan movement "ATESH", according to UNN.

Details

ATESH agents report cases of non-combat losses among Russian servicemen being transferred to the Pokrovsk direction.

According to available information, 3 soldiers from the 2nd platoon of the 59th separate marine infantry battalion of the 155th Separate Marine Brigade and 2 soldiers from the 3rd airborne assault battalion of the 234th regiment of the 76th airborne assault division died. - the report says.

"The official version of death is a violation of safety rules, but none of the soldiers believe it, and not without reason. Over the past few days, such cases have become more frequent, and in general, it is already amounting to an entire platoon," ATESH added.

Recall

In Luhansk, Russians are conducting a hidden forced mobilization, focusing on educational institutions. Students are forcibly taken and sent to the front without training or proper equipment.

