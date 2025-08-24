ATESH agents destroyed Russian military equipment and infrastructure

In Russia's Krasnodar Krai and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, agents of the "ATESH" movement carried out a series of sabotages aimed against Russian military personnel and their infrastructure. The partisan movement reported this on its Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Underground forces report the successful destruction of one Russian armed forces vehicle and damage to two others, which were left unattended in one of the forest belts of the Krasnodar Krai. The explosion was detonated remotely at the moment when military personnel appeared nearby. After the operation, the agent safely left the scene and is already in another region, preparing new strikes.

In addition, near Krymsk, "ATESH" participants set fire to a mobile communication tower that provided communication for several Russian units and important logistical routes – including roads leading to Anapa and the Crimean Bridge. The destroyed equipment and transformers are completely out of order, and the restoration of the facility is estimated to take at least a month. This significantly complicates communication for the occupying units, which already do not have enough alternative systems.

Sabotage activities continue in the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region: near Melitopol, an agent blew up a relay cabinet on the railway, which is actively used by the occupiers to transport military equipment, ammunition, and fuel.

Such strikes, according to representatives of the movement, aim not only to inflict direct damage on the Russian army but also to weaken its logistical capabilities in various directions.

"ATESH" partisans attacked an energy facility on the railway in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic of the Russian Federation