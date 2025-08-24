ATESH agents destroyed Russian military equipment and infrastructure

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
07:11 AM • 522 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
05:50 AM • 4702 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 44693 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 49138 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 27646 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 52528 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 33882 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 34619 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 26404 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 25708 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1m/s
75%
746mm
Popular news
Pentagon blocked Ukraine's strikes on Russia with long-range missiles for months - WSJAugust 23, 11:09 PM • 4302 views
Border guards showed the destruction of the enemy TV tower and occupiers' fuel depot by dronesAugust 24, 12:01 AM • 5204 views
Ukraine attacks Russian oil facilities – plans to send "Flamingo" to Russia soonPhotoAugust 24, 12:24 AM • 13772 views
Sumy under enemy UAV attack: what is knownAugust 24, 01:39 AM • 7568 views
Number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians sharply increased - ISW02:03 AM • 11668 views
Publications
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
05:50 AM • 4704 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 44693 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 30300 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 42636 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 32061 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Mark Carney
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Poland
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 34619 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 21727 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 23305 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 25995 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 32981 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
KAB-500
ATACMS
KAB-250

ATESH agents destroyed Russian military equipment and infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

The ATESH movement carried out a series of sabotages in the Krasnodar Krai and in the occupied territories of Ukraine, destroying a Russian Armed Forces vehicle, damaging two more, setting fire to a mobile communication tower, and blowing up a relay cabinet on the railway.

ATESH agents destroyed Russian military equipment and infrastructure

In Russia's Krasnodar Krai and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, agents of the "ATESH" movement carried out a series of sabotages aimed against Russian military personnel and their infrastructure. The partisan movement reported this on its Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Underground forces report the successful destruction of one Russian armed forces vehicle and damage to two others, which were left unattended in one of the forest belts of the Krasnodar Krai. The explosion was detonated remotely at the moment when military personnel appeared nearby. After the operation, the agent safely left the scene and is already in another region, preparing new strikes.

In addition, near Krymsk, "ATESH" participants set fire to a mobile communication tower that provided communication for several Russian units and important logistical routes – including roads leading to Anapa and the Crimean Bridge. The destroyed equipment and transformers are completely out of order, and the restoration of the facility is estimated to take at least a month. This significantly complicates communication for the occupying units, which already do not have enough alternative systems.

Sabotage activities continue in the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region: near Melitopol, an agent blew up a relay cabinet on the railway, which is actively used by the occupiers to transport military equipment, ammunition, and fuel.

Such strikes, according to representatives of the movement, aim not only to inflict direct damage on the Russian army but also to weaken its logistical capabilities in various directions.

"ATESH" partisans attacked an energy facility on the railway in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic of the Russian Federation8/24/25, 5:29 AM • 2670 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Train
Telegram
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Atesh
Ukraine
Crimean bridge
Melitopol