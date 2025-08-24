"ATESH" partisans attacked an energy facility on the railway in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic of the Russian Federation

The partisan movement "ATESH" reported an act of sabotage on a railway branch near Cherkessk in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic of the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the organization's post "ATESH".

An agent of the movement destroyed a transformer cabinet that provided power to the railway infrastructure. According to "ATESH", military cargo was transported along this route, and supplies were delivered to units of the Russian National Guard in the region.

This act of sabotage is a symbol for Putin's regime that its end will soon come. We continue to strike at the logistics of Russian troops throughout the country - noted in the post.

The movement emphasized that this is part of their campaign against the logistics of Russian troops and a "sign for Putin's regime." "ATESH" also stated an increase in the number of supporters among Russian citizens who disagree with the authorities' actions.

