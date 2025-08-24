$41.220.00
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 34530 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 37187 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 35543 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 22628 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 46890 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 32370 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 31783 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 25792 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 25159 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 14214 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
"ATESH" partisans attacked an energy facility on the railway in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic of the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

The "ATESH" movement carried out sabotage on the railway near Cherkessk, destroying a transformer cabinet. This branch was used for transporting military cargo and supplying units of the Russian National Guard.

"ATESH" partisans attacked an energy facility on the railway in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic of the Russian Federation

The partisan movement "ATESH" reported an act of sabotage on a railway branch near Cherkessk in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic of the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the organization's post "ATESH".

An agent of the movement destroyed a transformer cabinet that provided power to the railway infrastructure. According to "ATESH", military cargo was transported along this route, and supplies were delivered to units of the Russian National Guard in the region.

This act of sabotage is a symbol for Putin's regime that its end will soon come. We continue to strike at the logistics of Russian troops throughout the country

- noted in the post.

The movement emphasized that this is part of their campaign against the logistics of Russian troops and a "sign for Putin's regime." "ATESH" also stated an increase in the number of supporters among Russian citizens who disagree with the authorities' actions.

Partisans uncovered information about the production of Kalibr and Iskander missile components in Russian Kazan16.08.25, 17:03 • 17430 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
Atesh