Partisans uncovered information about the production of Kalibr and Iskander missile components in Russian Kazan

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
01:32 PM • 5652 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
12:47 PM • 11230 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
10:46 AM • 17568 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
09:52 AM • 22610 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
08:59 AM • 25929 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 36683 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 183758 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 176659 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 132020 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 120972 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3.6m/s
33%
749mm
Popular news
Trump speaks with Zelenskyy and other leaders - White HouseAugust 16, 06:39 AM • 10754 views
Trump had a long conversation with Zelensky on the return flight from Alaska - CNNAugust 16, 06:49 AM • 40506 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 21654 views
EU ambassadors hold emergency meeting after Trump-Putin meetingAugust 16, 07:47 AM • 30359 views
Explosion at a gunpowder factory in Russia: 11 dead and 130 injuredPhoto09:33 AM • 14792 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 274281 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 237301 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 242866 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 253793 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 334829 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Europe
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 21863 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 26443 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 79437 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 148967 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 227804 views
Actual
Fox News
The Times
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Facebook

Partisans uncovered information about the production of Kalibr and Iskander missile components in Russian Kazan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1782 views

The ATESH movement obtained information about the production of Kalibr and Iskander missile components at the Kazan Gunpowder Plant. All data has been transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces for planning strikes on these facilities.

Partisans uncovered information about the production of Kalibr and Iskander missile components in Russian Kazan

The partisan movement "ATESH" has obtained data on the production of "Kalibr" and "Iskander" missile components in Kazan. All key information will be transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces for planning strikes on these facilities, UNN writes with reference to "ATESH".

Our agents established contact with employees of the Kazan Gunpowder Plant – one of the key enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex. Employees who no longer want to be part of the bloody war voluntarily provided information about the internal facility: the location of workshops, warehouses, data on personnel and the security system.

- reported "ATESH".

It is noted that the plant produces explosives, solid rocket fuel, and components for "Kalibr" and "Iskander" missiles. These missiles are used to strike Ukrainian cities, leading to the death of civilians and the destruction of infrastructure.

We also received data on key employees of the enterprise, including personal data, positions, and transport of leading engineers. We know what they drive and what routes they take. Special attention is paid to the plant director: we know that you regularly come to work around 8:55 and we know what you arrive in.

- emphasized "ATESH".

The partisans stressed that all collected information was transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces for accurate planning of strikes on military infrastructure facilities.

Addition

The authorities of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation introduced the "Carpet" regime due to drones; under threat, according to Russian media reports, is also Yelabuga, where it is reported that a plant for the production of "Shaheds" is under attack.

ATESH agents destroyed a relay cabinet at a railway junction near Rostov-on-Don. This stopped the movement of echelons with equipment and ammunition in the southwestern direction.

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarNews of the World
Train
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Atesh
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine