The partisan movement "ATESH" has obtained data on the production of "Kalibr" and "Iskander" missile components in Kazan. All key information will be transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces for planning strikes on these facilities, UNN writes with reference to "ATESH".

Our agents established contact with employees of the Kazan Gunpowder Plant – one of the key enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex. Employees who no longer want to be part of the bloody war voluntarily provided information about the internal facility: the location of workshops, warehouses, data on personnel and the security system. - reported "ATESH".

It is noted that the plant produces explosives, solid rocket fuel, and components for "Kalibr" and "Iskander" missiles. These missiles are used to strike Ukrainian cities, leading to the death of civilians and the destruction of infrastructure.

We also received data on key employees of the enterprise, including personal data, positions, and transport of leading engineers. We know what they drive and what routes they take. Special attention is paid to the plant director: we know that you regularly come to work around 8:55 and we know what you arrive in. - emphasized "ATESH".

The partisans stressed that all collected information was transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces for accurate planning of strikes on military infrastructure facilities.

Addition

The authorities of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation introduced the "Carpet" regime due to drones; under threat, according to Russian media reports, is also Yelabuga, where it is reported that a plant for the production of "Shaheds" is under attack.

ATESH agents destroyed a relay cabinet at a railway junction near Rostov-on-Don. This stopped the movement of echelons with equipment and ammunition in the southwestern direction.