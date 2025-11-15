In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the first reservists were mobilized for the war. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Oleksiy Kharchenko, according to UNN.

According to him, the Russian Ministry of Defense promised to train them exclusively for guarding infrastructure facilities, but immediately sent them to training centers.

"Special training camps" will last for two months. In each administrative-territorial unit, military commissariats have established a corresponding plan for a new variant of forced mobilization, - Kharchenko stated.

He also said that a center for military-patriotic education of youth called "Redut" was opened at a pedagogical university in Luhansk.

"The institution will be attended by students of this and other higher educational institutions, as well as schoolchildren. During classes, the occupiers will conduct fire and tactical training with them, and also teach them how to operate UAVs. The so-called "Ministry of Education and Science of the LPR" naturally supported this idea of militarizing youth," summarized the head of the Luhansk OVA.

In early November, the Center for Countering Disinformation reported that the Kremlin had annexed the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions to its Southern Military District, laying the groundwork for forced mobilization.

