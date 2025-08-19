Ukrainian partisans discovered the main fuel base of the occupiers in Luhansk: data transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian resistance movement "ATESH" conducted reconnaissance of a strategic object in temporarily occupied Luhansk – an oil depot that supplies fuel to Russian troops in several directions of the front. The information obtained has already been handed over to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the partisans in their Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Ukrainian partisans from the "ATESH" movement exposed one of the key logistics hubs of the Russian army in temporarily occupied Luhansk. This refers to the city's main oil depot, which plays an important role in supplying fuel to Russian groupings in the Kupyansk, Izyum, and Kramatorsk directions.

According to the movement's participants, an "ATESH" agent conducted detailed reconnaissance of the object and documented the infrastructure of the fuel hub.

The oil depot territory houses large fuel storage tanks, pumping stations, loading and unloading racks, intermediate tanks, a fire extinguishing system, and administrative buildings.

The obtained coordinates of the base, as well as all collected materials, have already been handed over to the Ukrainian military for planning a precise strike.

"ATESH" emphasized that they continue to focus their efforts on undermining enemy logistics, as it is critical for maintaining the offensive potential of Russian troops.

Step by step, we are bringing closer the collapse of the occupiers - stated the resistance movement.

