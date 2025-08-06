No water in the private sector in occupied Sievierodonetsk - OBA

In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast, in Sievierodonetsk, there has been no water in the private sector for over a week, said the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, Oleksiy Kharchenko, on Wednesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

For over a week, there has been no water in the private sector of Sievierodonetsk. A regular pipeline burst occurred in this area. However, the enterprise that has recently been responsible for repairing water supply networks lacks welders. - wrote Kharchenko.

The head of the OVA noted that in the spring, the Russians liquidated the local water utility as a separate economic entity. "These functions are performed by an enterprise whose management is located in Luhansk," he indicated.

"Yesterday, by the way, water was turned off throughout the city and in the surrounding villages due to another accident at critical infrastructure facilities," Kharchenko noted.

