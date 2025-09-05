Ryazan oil refinery under attack: city under attack by unknown drones

$41.370.01
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 21614 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 22152 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 26219 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 30236 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 26384 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 22069 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 46712 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 41303 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 44195 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 289824 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 283550 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 281411 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 273916 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 37333 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revenge06:50 PM • 6774 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 32137 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 25409 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 46712 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 43838 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Giorgia Meloni
Oleh Syniehubov
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
United States
Slovakia
Kharkiv Oblast
Europe
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 13664 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 32139 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 14813 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 20447 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 22438 views
Shahed-136
Fake news
Mi-8
Google Play
Financial Times

Ryazan oil refinery under attack: city under attack by unknown drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Explosions were heard over Ryazan, presumably, the oil refinery was attacked. Eyewitnesses saw a glow and a column of smoke, there are no official comments.

Ryazan oil refinery under attack: city under attack by unknown drones

Residents of Ryazan report explosions over the city and a fire in one of the districts. The Ryazan oil refinery was reportedly hit. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Reportedly, air defense is working. Several aerial targets have already been shot down

- Russian channels note.

According to locals, several loud explosions occurred on the southern outskirts of the city around 01:15 AM. After that, eyewitnesses observed a glow in the sky and a column of thick black smoke.

There have been no official comments regarding the incident yet.

Recall

In temporarily occupied Luhansk, it was reported about a hit on an oil depot. This may cause a shortage of gasoline and diesel fuel in the city.

General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky and Kuibyshev oil refineries and occupiers' ammunition and logistics depots28.08.25, 10:35 • 8970 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkraineNews from social networks
Luhansk