Ryazan oil refinery under attack: city under attack by unknown drones
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard over Ryazan, presumably, the oil refinery was attacked. Eyewitnesses saw a glow and a column of smoke, there are no official comments.
Residents of Ryazan report explosions over the city and a fire in one of the districts. The Ryazan oil refinery was reportedly hit. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.
Reportedly, air defense is working. Several aerial targets have already been shot down
According to locals, several loud explosions occurred on the southern outskirts of the city around 01:15 AM. After that, eyewitnesses observed a glow in the sky and a column of thick black smoke.
There have been no official comments regarding the incident yet.
Recall
In temporarily occupied Luhansk, it was reported about a hit on an oil depot. This may cause a shortage of gasoline and diesel fuel in the city.
