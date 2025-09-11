Agents of the "ATESH" movement successfully disabled communications at a defense plant in Tula. As a result of the sabotage, a communication tower near the JSC "Shcheglovsky Val" plant was destroyed. This was reported by UNN with reference to "ATESH".

Details

It is noted that this enterprise is part of the Russian military-industrial complex. It develops air defense systems, rapid-fire guns, and small arms. In particular, the plant's workshops assemble Kornet ATGM and Pantsir-S SPAAGM.

"We have previously conducted reconnaissance of this facility, and the Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully struck the plant. Now we are moving to more active actions and destroying the enterprise's infrastructure - and this is just the beginning!" the movement's partisans reported.

Recall

In Luhansk, a fire broke out at an oil depot that supplied fuel to Russian troops. "ATESH" agents and a secret organization of Ukrainians were involved in the attack on the facility.

