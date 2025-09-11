ATESH agents attacked an air defense plant in Tula (video)

$41.120.13
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 16830 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 44590 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 28423 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 31194 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 32325 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 62616 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 83828 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 65811 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 35030 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 39110 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Publications
Exclusives
Elon Musk will allocate $1 million for murals with portraits of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian woman killed in the USA
Kramatorsk under massive fire: number of wounded increased to 6, including teenagers
Keith Kellogg was on his way to Poland when Russian drones attacked the country - CNN
Russian drone attack on Poland: Nawrocki is already negotiating with Trump - media
16 Russian drones have already been found in Poland, one of them crashed near a military base
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibility
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 44591 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 62616 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspace
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 65811 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Yulia Svyrydenko
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Lithuania
United Kingdom
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finale
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised critics
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Twitter
NASAMS
The New York Times

ATESH agents attacked an air defense plant in Tula (video)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

The ATESH movement successfully disabled communications at the defense plant JSC "Shcheglovsky Val" in Tula by destroying a communication tower. This enterprise produces air defense systems, rapid-fire guns, small arms, Kornet ATGM, and Pantsir-S SPAAGM.

ATESH agents attacked an air defense plant in Tula (video)

Agents of the "ATESH" movement successfully disabled communications at a defense plant in Tula. As a result of the sabotage, a communication tower near the JSC "Shcheglovsky Val" plant was destroyed. This was reported by UNN with reference to "ATESH".

Details

It is noted that this enterprise is part of the Russian military-industrial complex. It develops air defense systems, rapid-fire guns, and small arms. In particular, the plant's workshops assemble Kornet ATGM and Pantsir-S SPAAGM.

"We have previously conducted reconnaissance of this facility, and the Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully struck the plant. Now we are moving to more active actions and destroying the enterprise's infrastructure - and this is just the beginning!" the movement's partisans reported.

Recall

In Luhansk, a fire broke out at an oil depot that supplied fuel to Russian troops. "ATESH" agents and a secret organization of Ukrainians were involved in the attack on the facility.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Pantsir missile system
Luhansk