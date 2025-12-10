In Luhansk, a river was turned into a toxic collector - CNS

In temporarily occupied Luhansk, a large-scale pollution of the Luhan River has been recorded near the bridge by the Textile Factory. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the water in the river is covered with a thick chemical film, suspended particles of unknown origin are visible in the thickness, and the coloring of the riverbed indicates the ingress of industrial wastewater.

This is not an accident - this is a systematic discharge of industrial waste from enterprises operating nearby. ... Discharges occur regularly, especially after demonstrative "cleanups" made for reporting before inspections. Regulatory bodies practically do not exist: there are no inspections, reactions, or investigations. - stated the CNR.

They believe that these are dangerous petrochemical or mixed industrial effluents that pose a direct threat to water, soil, birds, and human health.

"The consequences of such pollution can be long-term and irreversible. The occupiers have been 'not touching' loyal enterprises for years, and rivers in the temporarily occupied territories are turning into open drains without any environmental control," the CNR summarizes.

Recall

Since the beginning of the year, at least 17 more illegal landfills have appeared in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region.

