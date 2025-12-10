$42.070.01
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
08:14 PM • 16394 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 31140 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 9, 06:20 PM • 20109 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
December 9, 06:04 PM • 15234 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM • 36169 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
December 9, 03:14 PM • 31355 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 24413 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 29823 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 54776 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news
Trump's approval rating rises to 41 percent – Reuters poll resultsDecember 9, 04:18 PM • 3562 views
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidaysDecember 9, 04:25 PM • 10847 views
Zelenskyy: There are three documents on ending the warDecember 9, 07:09 PM • 10338 views
Chubarov, Head of the Mejlis, reacted to Trump's statement about Crimea being "washed by four oceans"09:41 PM • 5050 views
"Three stumbling blocks": WSJ learned what Ukraine and the US could not agree on during "peace talks"11:00 PM • 3380 views
Publications
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fishDecember 9, 03:34 PM • 36172 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 34716 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 54776 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 18775 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 67549 views
UNN Lite
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidaysDecember 9, 04:25 PM • 10853 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 28650 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 29742 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 66162 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 71594 views
In Luhansk, a river was turned into a toxic collector - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

In temporarily occupied Luhansk, the Luhanka River is polluted with a thick chemical film and industrial wastewater. This is the result of systematic waste discharge from enterprises, which poses a threat to the environment and health.

In Luhansk, a river was turned into a toxic collector - CNS

In temporarily occupied Luhansk, a large-scale pollution of the Luhan River has been recorded near the bridge by the Textile Factory. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the water in the river is covered with a thick chemical film, suspended particles of unknown origin are visible in the thickness, and the coloring of the riverbed indicates the ingress of industrial wastewater.

This is not an accident - this is a systematic discharge of industrial waste from enterprises operating nearby. ... Discharges occur regularly, especially after demonstrative "cleanups" made for reporting before inspections. Regulatory bodies practically do not exist: there are no inspections, reactions, or investigations.

- stated the CNR.

They believe that these are dangerous petrochemical or mixed industrial effluents that pose a direct threat to water, soil, birds, and human health.

"The consequences of such pollution can be long-term and irreversible. The occupiers have been 'not touching' loyal enterprises for years, and rivers in the temporarily occupied territories are turning into open drains without any environmental control," the CNR summarizes.

Recall

Since the beginning of the year, at least 17 more illegal landfills have appeared in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region.

Russia cut off communications in Luhansk region: Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk and Rubizhne without internet07.12.25, 18:03 • 6646 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Luhansk