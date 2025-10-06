In temporarily occupied Luhansk, on Teacher's Day, the Russians held a demonstrative "pedagogical assembly" - a celebration for those who exchanged education for propaganda. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the event took place in the "Pioneer" center, which is "symbolic", because it was in the Soviet past that "these 'educators' got stuck."

27 collaborators received "gratitude" from the so-called "Ministry of Education of the LPR", and another 18 educators received "awards" in special nominations. This is not recognition, but a prize for diligence in brainwashing Ukrainian children - the message says.

As indicated by the CNS, real teachers, even under occupation, continue to teach remotely, and diplomas from the Kremlin are "not an award, but a brand of betrayal."

Recall

Russia brings batches of "teachers" from the Russian hinterlands to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine under contracts and payments.

Occupiers began "re-education" of history teachers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS