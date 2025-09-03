In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russian occupiers have launched a campaign to "re-educate" history teachers. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Kremlin is putting maximum effort into rewriting the past. Thus, a new unified textbook on "history" has already been prepared for schoolchildren: starting this year, it will be studied in grades 5-7, and next year - in grades 8-9.

At the same time, a campaign to "re-educate" teachers is starting. Historians are forced to undergo special courses and receive certificates in order to have the right to teach a version of history that is beneficial to Moscow. This turns teachers into conduits of propaganda - the report says.

The CNR emphasizes that attempts to erase Ukrainian memory are doomed to failure, and the perpetrators of these crimes will be identified and punished.

Recall

In August, the Kremlin's "Ministry of Education" sent "recommendations" to teachers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) on how to properly monitor the behavior of children considered "migrants" - that is, those who do not have a Russian passport.