The enemy conducts raids on the temporarily occupied territories and searches for those who help the Defense Forces
Kyiv • UNN
Russians are conducting raids in the occupied territories. After successful strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on military targets, they intensified repressions: searches are taking place in cities and villages.
Russians are conducting raids in the temporarily occupied territories, searching for people who are helping the Defense Forces. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.
After successful strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on military targets, the occupiers intensified repressions
It is noted that in a number of villages and towns, they conducted searches, trying to identify those who cooperate with the Ukrainian army.
"The enemy jams communication, but is unable to suppress resistance," the CNR added.
Recall
On August 30, Ukrainian drones destroyed two Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters at the airfield in Simferopol. Russian resources recorded the movement of UAVs around 06:30 in the morning.
Russia threatened Ukraine with retaliation for alleged AFU strike on occupied Donetsk08.09.25, 16:27 • 3275 views