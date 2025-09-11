The enemy conducts raids on the temporarily occupied territories and searches for those who help the Defense Forces

Russians are conducting raids in the temporarily occupied territories, searching for people who are helping the Defense Forces. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

After successful strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on military targets, the occupiers intensified repressions - the post says.

It is noted that in a number of villages and towns, they conducted searches, trying to identify those who cooperate with the Ukrainian army.

"The enemy jams communication, but is unable to suppress resistance," the CNR added.

Recall

On August 30, Ukrainian drones destroyed two Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters at the airfield in Simferopol. Russian resources recorded the movement of UAVs around 06:30 in the morning.

Russia threatened Ukraine with retaliation for alleged AFU strike on occupied Donetsk