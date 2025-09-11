The enemy conducts raids on the temporarily occupied territories and searches for those who help the Defense Forces

$41.120.13
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Publications
Exclusives
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 46871 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 84894 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM
The enemy conducts raids on the temporarily occupied territories and searches for those who help the Defense Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Russians are conducting raids in the occupied territories. After successful strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on military targets, they intensified repressions: searches are taking place in cities and villages.

The enemy conducts raids on the temporarily occupied territories and searches for those who help the Defense Forces

Russians are conducting raids in the temporarily occupied territories, searching for people who are helping the Defense Forces. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

After successful strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on military targets, the occupiers intensified repressions 

- the post says.

It is noted that in a number of villages and towns, they conducted searches, trying to identify those who cooperate with the Ukrainian army.

"The enemy jams communication, but is unable to suppress resistance," the CNR added.

Recall

On August 30, Ukrainian drones destroyed two Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters at the airfield in Simferopol. Russian resources recorded the movement of UAVs around 06:30 in the morning.

Russia threatened Ukraine with retaliation for alleged AFU strike on occupied Donetsk08.09.25, 16:27 • 3275 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Luhansk