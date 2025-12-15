For Zelenskyy, one "red line" is non-negotiable: Bild learned about Kyiv's position on the withdrawal of troops from Donetsk region

$42.190.08
49.470.05
ukenru
10:16 AM • 140 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
09:35 AM • 3232 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 9612 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
07:40 AM • 11177 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
06:29 AM • 13645 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 21674 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 30664 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 27571 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 37075 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 39195 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2m/s
88%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Disassembled in a matter of hours: reserve water is running out in temporarily occupied Donetsk regionDecember 15, 12:22 AM • 16844 views
Estonian President proposed to help Hungary pay fines for breaking energy agreements with RussiaDecember 15, 12:49 AM • 15300 views
Volkswagen closes Dresden plant: historic decision after 88 years of operationDecember 15, 03:20 AM • 16448 views
Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife found dead with stab wounds04:45 AM • 11146 views
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in TurkeyPhoto05:02 AM • 16980 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 63578 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 79125 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 66093 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 75516 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 100053 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Berlin
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 15646 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 33149 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 34900 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 39551 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 74210 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Heating

For Zelenskyy, one "red line" is non-negotiable: Bild learned about Kyiv's position on the withdrawal of troops from Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin refuses a unilateral withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Donetsk region. This comes against the backdrop of a 28-point US plan that envisages Ukraine's renunciation of NATO and new elections, but also the cession of territories to Russia.

For Zelenskyy, one "red line" is non-negotiable: Bild learned about Kyiv's position on the withdrawal of troops from Donetsk region

In Berlin, a confrontation is unfolding in negotiations between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the American delegation. Kyiv is ready to make numerous compromises, but for Zelenskyy, one "red line" is non-negotiable: Kyiv rejects the unilateral voluntary withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donetsk region, Bild reports, writes UNN.

Details

The basis for the negotiations is a 28-point US plan, heavily influenced by Russia and aimed at resolving the war. This plan includes demands for Ukraine to renounce NATO and hold new elections within 100 days, the publication writes.

"Ukraine is ready to agree to both points under certain conditions. However, it is also expected to cede a number of territories to Russia. This is unacceptable for Ukrainians," the publication states.

"While Zelenskyy is ready to freeze the front line, and thus de facto cede the occupied territories of Crimea, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson to Russia (albeit 'temporarily,' as Kyiv emphasizes), the withdrawal of troops from Donetsk is out of the question for the Ukrainian president," the publication writes.

Subsequently, the US proposed that the Ukrainian army withdraw troops from approximately 5,600 square kilometers of the Donetsk region, which would then not be captured by the Russian army but would continue to exist as a "demilitarized economic zone." As the publication writes, this is a proposal that Russia immediately seized upon.

Zelenskyy responded on Sunday morning: "I don't think that's fair. Because this economic zone - who will manage it?" "In other words: Zelenskyy fears that Russia will break its word and quickly occupy the territories liberated by the Ukrainian army," the publication notes.

"This would be tantamount to the surrender of the Ukrainian army," the publication indicates. "We will not accept this," a high-ranking Ukrainian official told BILD on Sunday.

Zelenskyy's counter-proposal: "If Ukrainian troops retreat, say, five to ten kilometers, why shouldn't Russian troops retreat the same distance into the occupied territories? This is a question that has not yet been answered, but it is being discussed with extreme delicacy and great passion."

"It becomes clear that Ukraine is ready to make many compromises. (...) However, a unilateral voluntary withdrawal of troops from the front is not on the table for discussion in Kyiv," the publication notes.

Zelenskyy's talks with Trump's envoys on Monday will concern US security guarantees - media15.12.25, 11:58 • 420 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Bild
NATO
Kherson Oblast
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Luhansk
Berlin