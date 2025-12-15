Zelenskyy's talks with Trump's envoys on Monday will concern US security guarantees - media

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's talks with American negotiators in Berlin on Monday will concern security guarantees that the US can provide to Ukraine, journalist FT Christopher Miller reported on X, writes UNN.

According to Ukrainian and German officials, President Zelenskyy and his Ukrainian negotiators will continue talks around 11:00 a.m. Berlin time (12:00 p.m. Kyiv time - ed.) with a US delegation consisting of Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and others. The main focus will be on what security guarantees the US can provide to Kyiv within the framework of a peace agreement. - wrote FT journalist Miller.

