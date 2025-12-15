Zelenskyy's talks with Trump's envoys on Monday will concern US security guarantees - media

$42.190.08
49.470.05
ukenru
09:35 AM • 2228 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 7838 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
07:40 AM • 10308 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
06:29 AM • 12831 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 21004 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 30283 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 27210 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 36805 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 39077 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 52656 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2m/s
88%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Disassembled in a matter of hours: reserve water is running out in temporarily occupied Donetsk regionDecember 15, 12:22 AM • 16254 views
Estonian President proposed to help Hungary pay fines for breaking energy agreements with RussiaDecember 15, 12:49 AM • 14614 views
Volkswagen closes Dresden plant: historic decision after 88 years of operationDecember 15, 03:20 AM • 15766 views
Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife found dead with stab wounds04:45 AM • 10485 views
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in TurkeyPhoto05:02 AM • 16312 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 62726 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 78205 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 65262 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 74680 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 99229 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Kaya Kallas
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Germany
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 15160 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 32699 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 34489 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 39155 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 73812 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Heating

Zelenskyy's talks with Trump's envoys on Monday will concern US security guarantees - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

President Zelenskyy and Ukrainian negotiators will continue talks with the US delegation at 11:00 Berlin time. The main focus will be on security guarantees that the US can provide to Kyiv.

Zelenskyy's talks with Trump's envoys on Monday will concern US security guarantees - media

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's talks with American negotiators in Berlin on Monday will concern security guarantees that the US can provide to Ukraine, journalist FT Christopher Miller reported on X, writes UNN.

According to Ukrainian and German officials, President Zelenskyy and his Ukrainian negotiators will continue talks around 11:00 a.m. Berlin time (12:00 p.m. Kyiv time - ed.) with a US delegation consisting of Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and others. The main focus will be on what security guarantees the US can provide to Kyiv within the framework of a peace agreement.

- wrote FT journalist Miller.

US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements15.12.25, 09:40 • 10327 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv