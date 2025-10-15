More than half of drivers in Ukraine do not use seat belts: study

$41.750.14
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
09:00 AM • 4154 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
08:32 AM • 4784 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
08:03 AM • 10445 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
07:49 AM • 12682 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 19021 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
07:08 AM • 20308 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
06:15 AM • 13125 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
05:48 AM • 14738 views
86 out of 113 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack
October 14, 11:34 PM • 15705 views
Government urges communities not to rush heating season, conserve resources - Kuleba
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 53237 views
Scammers offer "easy money" on social media: how to protect yourselfOctober 15, 01:08 AM • 39646 views
Brutal clashes in Gaza: Hamas publicly executes eight people - CNNOctober 15, 01:39 AM • 58743 views
Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions05:19 AM • 16065 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo05:50 AM • 34552 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABU08:15 AM • 11057 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 19022 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation07:08 AM • 20311 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo05:50 AM • 34761 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of OdesaOctober 14, 01:31 PM • 87583 views
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 53385 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 33283 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 35222 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 43290 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 47216 views
More than half of drivers in Ukraine do not use seat belts: study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1240 views

In Ukraine, 48.4% of drivers use seat belts, which is an increase compared to last year. Over five years, the share has grown by 86%, and in 10 out of 19 cities, half of drivers are buckled up.

More than half of drivers in Ukraine do not use seat belts: study

This year, the share of drivers using seat belts was 48.4%. Currently, there is a tendency for this share to increase, and there is hope that next year it will exceed 50%, said Maksym Shulha, an analyst and coordinator of the "For Safe Roads" campaign research, during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

The level of seat belt use this year was 48.4%. We are seeing a positive trend of increase. Even compared to the previous year (45.97%), there was a slight increase. We very much hope that next year we will cross the 50% threshold.

- Shulha noted.

He also added that over five years of observation (2020-2025), the share of seat belt use among drivers in Ukrainian cities increased by 86%, from 26% to 48.4%.

"In 10 out of 19 surveyed cities, half or most drivers wear seat belts. In 2024, there were eight such cities, and in 2020, none," Shulha emphasized.

At the same time, he stated that despite positive changes, on average, most drivers still do not comply with the requirement of the Traffic Rules regarding mandatory seat belt use.

For reference

The study was conducted by the Center for Democracy and Rule of Law (CEDEM) as part of the "For Safe Roads" campaign. Observations were made at intersections and city streets without interaction with the audience. Drivers did not know they were being observed.

The object of the study was the fact of the presence or absence of a fastened seat belt by car drivers.

This year, the sample consisted of 32,451 drivers, with an average of 1,707 drivers in each city. The geography of the study covered 19 regional centers. Due to hostilities, the study did not cover Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, as well as the temporarily occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. The study was conducted in August 2025.

The government has allowed booking and assigning car license plates through "Diia"08.10.25, 21:38 • 5285 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyAuto
Autonomous Republic of Crimea
Ukraine
Luhansk
Donetsk
Zaporizhzhia
Kherson
Kharkiv