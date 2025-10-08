The government has allowed booking and assigning car license plates through "Diia"

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allowed booking, storing, and assigning car license plates through "Diia." This was reported by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko, writes UNN.

Details

The MP reported that the Ministry of Internal Affairs, together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, plans to digitize all actions related to license plates:

• online license plate booking;

• changing the method of storing license plates;

• extending their storage period;

• assigning combinations to a vehicle.

Addition

The Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported that as of August 15, 2025, 182,005 vehicles powered solely by an electric motor have been registered in Ukraine.

All driver services are again available in the "Diia" application, operating in a fully automatic mode.