September 24, 06:42 PM • 14962 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 23195 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 27854 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 28226 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 28605 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 44176 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 20410 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 40493 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 18854 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 18967 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
Kremlin intensifies propaganda among children in temporarily occupied territories with new "textbooks on the history of Donbas and Novorossiya"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 522 views

New textbooks on the history of Donbas and Novorossiya for students in grades 5-7 were presented in occupied Donetsk and Luhansk. These books, created under the leadership of Vladimir Medinsky, impose the myth of the connection between the occupied territories and Russia and the image of Ukraine as an enemy.

Kremlin intensifies propaganda among children in temporarily occupied territories with new "textbooks on the history of Donbas and Novorossiya"

In occupied Donetsk and Luhansk, the Russian Military Historical Society presented new "textbooks on the history of Donbas and Novorossiya" for students in grades 5-7. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD).

Details

According to the CCD, the books were created under the leadership of Vladimir Medinsky, the chief ideologist of Putin's version of history.

Such textbooks are a "regional component" of a single state line of history textbooks, which have already become one of the key tools for the ideological indoctrination of children. In these "textbooks," children are forced to believe the myth of the "eternal connection" of the occupied territories with Russia and the image of Ukraine as an "enemy."

- the message says.

It is noted that through the education system, the enemy is trying to form a generation in the occupied territories that will be loyal to the Putin regime and will think exclusively within the framework of Russian propaganda.

"This is an attempt to detach the younger generation from the Ukrainian state and culture, to erase Ukrainian identity and replace it with Russian. The Kremlin understands that the 'front of minds' is no less important than the military one," the Center for Countering Disinformation added.

Recall

Russian occupation administrations received instructions to reduce the use of Ukrainian words in the daily lives of locals. This is part of a broader policy of assimilation and pressure aimed at displacing the Ukrainian language.

Russia turns schools in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into military training grounds - Center of National Resistance26.08.25, 09:27 • 3463 views

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyPolitics
Ukraine
Luhansk
Donetsk