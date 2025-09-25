Kremlin intensifies propaganda among children in temporarily occupied territories with new "textbooks on the history of Donbas and Novorossiya"

In occupied Donetsk and Luhansk, the Russian Military Historical Society presented new "textbooks on the history of Donbas and Novorossiya" for students in grades 5-7. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD).

According to the CCD, the books were created under the leadership of Vladimir Medinsky, the chief ideologist of Putin's version of history.

Such textbooks are a "regional component" of a single state line of history textbooks, which have already become one of the key tools for the ideological indoctrination of children. In these "textbooks," children are forced to believe the myth of the "eternal connection" of the occupied territories with Russia and the image of Ukraine as an "enemy." - the message says.

It is noted that through the education system, the enemy is trying to form a generation in the occupied territories that will be loyal to the Putin regime and will think exclusively within the framework of Russian propaganda.

"This is an attempt to detach the younger generation from the Ukrainian state and culture, to erase Ukrainian identity and replace it with Russian. The Kremlin understands that the 'front of minds' is no less important than the military one," the Center for Countering Disinformation added.

Recall

Russian occupation administrations received instructions to reduce the use of Ukrainian words in the daily lives of locals. This is part of a broader policy of assimilation and pressure aimed at displacing the Ukrainian language.

Russia turns schools in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into military training grounds - Center of National Resistance