Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Donetsk, Luhansk, and Crimea will always remain part of Ukraine, and expressed confidence that one day all regions will reunite into a single country. He stated this during the Independence Day celebrations, as reported by UNN.

Details

Donetsk, Luhansk, Crimea - all of this is Ukraine. One day we will be together again, as one family, as one country - said the President.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, was present at the celebration of Ukraine's Independence Day. He stood on the podium next to Rustem Umerov and Andriy Yermak.