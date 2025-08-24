Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine's unity: Donbas and Crimea remain part of the state

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
10:46 AM • 1606 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
09:24 AM • 11756 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
07:11 AM • 12769 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
05:50 AM • 16713 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 54104 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 54514 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 30121 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 54222 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 34546 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 36870 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
4.1m/s
51%
746mm
Popular news
Sumy under enemy UAV attack: what is knownAugust 24, 01:39 AM • 12890 views
Number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians sharply increased - ISWAugust 24, 02:03 AM • 15889 views
"ATESH" partisans attacked an energy facility on the railway in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic of the Russian FederationVideoAugust 24, 02:29 AM • 4100 views
Ukraine to be covered by short-term rains and thunderstorms: what weather is expected on SundayPhotoAugust 24, 03:58 AM • 4406 views
Enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 47-year-old woman killedPhotoAugust 24, 04:45 AM • 3252 views
Publications
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
05:50 AM • 16709 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 54096 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 33905 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 46752 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 35228 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Mark Carney
Keith Kellogg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Europe
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 36870 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 23431 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 24858 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 27551 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 34318 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
ATACMS
Cruise missile
Euro

Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine's unity: Donbas and Crimea remain part of the state

Kyiv • UNN

 • 990 views

President Zelenskyy emphasized that Donetsk, Luhansk, and Crimea are an integral part of Ukraine. He expressed confidence in the future unification of all regions.

Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine's unity: Donbas and Crimea remain part of the state

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Donetsk, Luhansk, and Crimea will always remain part of Ukraine, and expressed confidence that one day all regions will reunite into a single country. He stated this during the Independence Day celebrations, as reported by UNN.

Details

Donetsk, Luhansk, Crimea - all of this is Ukraine. One day we will be together again, as one family, as one country

- said the President.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, was present at the celebration of Ukraine's Independence Day. He stood on the podium next to Rustem Umerov and Andriy Yermak.

Alona Utkina

SocietyPolitics
Keith Kellogg
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Yermak
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Luhansk
Donetsk