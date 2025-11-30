Ukrainian military rejects Trump's peace plan, considering it a capitulation - NBC News

Ukrainian soldiers holding the line in the east and south of the country have sharply criticized the initial peace plan supported by Donald Trump. They consider it a de facto surrender and an unacceptable compromise regarding the territories Ukraine still controls. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBC News.

Details

Senior Sergeant Volodymyr Rzhavsky, serving near Pokrovsk, called the American plan "a real surrender." According to the initial proposal, Ukraine would have to leave Donbas and recognize Russia's control over Donetsk and Luhansk.

"This is not a plan. This is a real surrender. There is nothing to discuss here." - said Rzhavsky.

He emphasized that he does not understand why the army should abandon positions it still holds:

"If this is done without explanation, it will not be carried out. It is not the state leadership sitting in the trenches. It is our guys in the trenches. They have the right to decide."

Special forces lieutenant Oleksandr also rejected key points of the proposal, including reducing the army to 600,000 personnel and any concessions to Russia:

"No one will make concessions on territories, because this is our land, and we are standing here."

Military analyst Mykola Bielieskov noted that Ukraine's defense is under pressure, but the front lines are not collapsing. He questioned the need to rush into an agreement, warning that unilateral concessions would create new threats:

"It is much worse when we make unilateral concessions and withdraw troops from the Donetsk region, but Russia retains its potential and can now threaten neighboring regions."

He also added that there is a firm consensus among Ukrainians regarding the unacceptability of transferring territories that Ukraine holds.

Junior Lieutenant Oleh Zontov called the very fact of any peace plan appearing "good news," but warned that abandoning territories controlled by Ukraine, such as Donetsk, would be "a very controversial decision" that would cause outrage and negativity among the military.

Recall

The 28-point US peace plan, unveiled last week, is based on a Russian document submitted to the Trump administration in October. This document contained Moscow's conditions for ending the war, including concessions that Ukraine had previously rejected.