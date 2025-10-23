Russia stages terrorist attacks in occupied territories to blame Ukraine – National Resistance Center
Kyiv • UNN
The National Resistance Center reported that the Russian FSB is organizing explosions in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas to blame Ukraine.
Russian special services have begun carrying out provocative explosions against civilians in the temporarily occupied territories to create a "Ukrainian trace." According to the Center for National Resistance, an explosion of a supposed Bluetooth speaker occurred in Luhansk, injuring a local resident. UNN reports this.
Details
Immediately after the incident, Russian propagandists claimed that the speaker was "playing a song by Okean Elzy," trying to present it as an attack by the Ukrainian underground. According to the Center's sources, the explosion was organized by FSB officers who arrived in the city the day before to launch a series of staged terrorist attacks.
According to the occupiers' plan, similar explosive devices with "Ukrainian symbols" may appear in other cities of the temporarily occupied territories to intensify the information campaign against Ukraine. After the incident, the occupation police began checking locals' phones, looking for subscriptions to Ukrainian Telegram channels.
