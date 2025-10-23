$41.760.01
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
05:35 PM • 13494 views
Tomorrow, several regions of Ukraine will experience power outages: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
02:19 PM • 17136 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
October 23, 11:30 AM • 29226 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM • 25731 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM • 43274 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 38248 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 33830 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM • 12877 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
October 23, 07:25 AM • 15308 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Russia stages terrorist attacks in occupied territories to blame Ukraine – National Resistance Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 912 views

The National Resistance Center reported that the Russian FSB is organizing explosions in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas to blame Ukraine.

Russia stages terrorist attacks in occupied territories to blame Ukraine – National Resistance Center

Russian special services have begun carrying out provocative explosions against civilians in the temporarily occupied territories to create a "Ukrainian trace." According to the Center for National Resistance, an explosion of a supposed Bluetooth speaker occurred in Luhansk, injuring a local resident. UNN reports this.

Details

Immediately after the incident, Russian propagandists claimed that the speaker was "playing a song by Okean Elzy," trying to present it as an attack by the Ukrainian underground. According to the Center's sources, the explosion was organized by FSB officers who arrived in the city the day before to launch a series of staged terrorist attacks.

Part. To brainwash schoolchildren in the occupation, Russians gathered "educators" for a seminar - Resistance

According to the occupiers' plan, similar explosive devices with "Ukrainian symbols" may appear in other cities of the temporarily occupied territories to intensify the information campaign against Ukraine. After the incident, the occupation police began checking locals' phones, looking for subscriptions to Ukrainian Telegram channels.

Part. Universities in Russia recruit youth from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Luhansk