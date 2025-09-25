Russians check schoolchildren's phones in occupied territories - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are checking schoolchildren's phones for YouTube, Spotify, and VPN applications. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), as conveyed by UNN.

In the captured schools, the enemy decided to destroy the privacy of students. - the message says.

It is noted that under the pretext of alleged parental neglect, the Russians began to thoroughly check schoolchildren's phones.

"They pay special attention to the presence of "YouTube", "Spotify" and installed VPNs, in order to isolate children from the free world and immerse them in the information environment of Kremlin propaganda," the CNR added.

Recall

In occupied Donetsk and Luhansk, new textbooks on the history of Donbas and Novorossiya for students in grades 5-7 were presented. These books, created under the leadership of Vladimir Medinsky, impose the myth of the connection between the occupied territories and Russia and the image of Ukraine as an enemy.

The enemy conducts raids on the temporarily occupied territories and searches for those who help the Defense Forces