Burning fiercely: an oil depot hit in occupied Luhansk

In temporarily occupied Luhansk, a hit on an oil depot is reported. This was announced by Petro Andryushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, as reported by UNN.

Luhansk. Southern quarters. An oil depot at 60 Rudneva Street was hit. It's burning fiercely. Now there will definitely be no gasoline or diesel fuel in Luhansk. The sponsor of the fuel crisis is the Defense Forces of Ukraine - wrote Andryushchenko.

Local Telegram channels also report the hit on the oil depot.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the hit on important objects of the Russian occupiers - the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, the Kuibyshev oil refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation, as well as ammunition depots and a number of logistics objects of the Russian aggressor.