05:30 PM • 8306 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
02:39 PM • 16595 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
02:02 PM • 18599 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 23003 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 27451 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 25416 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 21327 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 44808 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 40897 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 43694 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Publications
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revenge06:50 PM • 2936 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 29245 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 23743 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 44817 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 42228 views
Burning fiercely: an oil depot hit in occupied Luhansk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 816 views

An oil depot at 60 Rudneva Street in temporarily occupied Luhansk has been hit. This will cause a shortage of gasoline and diesel fuel in the city.

Burning fiercely: an oil depot hit in occupied Luhansk

In temporarily occupied Luhansk, a hit on an oil depot is reported. This was announced by Petro Andryushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, as reported by UNN.

Luhansk. Southern quarters. An oil depot at 60 Rudneva Street was hit. It's burning fiercely. Now there will definitely be no gasoline or diesel fuel in Luhansk. The sponsor of the fuel crisis is the Defense Forces of Ukraine 

- wrote Andryushchenko.

Local Telegram channels also report the hit on the oil depot.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the hit on important objects of the Russian occupiers - the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, the Kuibyshev oil refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation, as well as ammunition depots and a number of logistics objects of the Russian aggressor.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Luhansk