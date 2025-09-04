$41.370.01
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 18430 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 19837 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 24092 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 28388 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 25848 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 21638 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 45573 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 41035 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 43854 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
"ATESH" agents and a secret organization of Ukrainians helped destroy an oil depot in Luhansk: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

A fire broke out at an oil depot in Luhansk, which supplied fuel to Russian troops. "ATESH" agents and a secret organization of Ukrainians were involved in striking the facility.

"ATESH" agents and a secret organization of Ukrainians helped destroy an oil depot in Luhansk: details

A fire broke out at an oil depot in Luhansk, which supplied fuel to Russian troops. The strike was assisted by the Ukrainian underground movement and a secret organization of Ukrainians. This was reported by the ATESH resistance movement, according to UNN.

Our agents participated in the reconnaissance of this object in August of this year - and finally it yielded results

- the movement's participants note.

ATESH agents were involved in striking the object, and representatives of a secret organization of Ukrainians also made a significant contribution to the preparation and execution of the attack.

The movement emphasized that the joint actions of Ukrainian underground fighters and allies allowed them to disable a strategic object used by the 41st and 20th combined arms armies of the Russian Federation.

Recall

In temporarily occupied Luhansk, it was reported about a strike on an oil depot. This could cause a shortage of gasoline and diesel fuel in the city.

General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky and Kuibyshev oil refineries and occupiers' ammunition and logistics depots28.08.25, 10:35 • 8966 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkraineNews from social networks
Ukraine
Luhansk