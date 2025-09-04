A fire broke out at an oil depot in Luhansk, which supplied fuel to Russian troops. The strike was assisted by the Ukrainian underground movement and a secret organization of Ukrainians. This was reported by the ATESH resistance movement, according to UNN.

Our agents participated in the reconnaissance of this object in August of this year - and finally it yielded results - the movement's participants note.

ATESH agents were involved in striking the object, and representatives of a secret organization of Ukrainians also made a significant contribution to the preparation and execution of the attack.

The movement emphasized that the joint actions of Ukrainian underground fighters and allies allowed them to disable a strategic object used by the 41st and 20th combined arms armies of the Russian Federation.

Recall

In temporarily occupied Luhansk, it was reported about a strike on an oil depot. This could cause a shortage of gasoline and diesel fuel in the city.

