The "Dobra" deposit will be developed by the underground mining method to preserve agricultural land - Ministry of Economy

$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
02:04 PM • 1530 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 11794 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 10552 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
12:15 PM • 9082 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
11:34 AM • 17481 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 22442 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
January 27, 08:29 AM • 16058 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
January 27, 07:30 AM • 18393 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 33087 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 82467 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2.5m/s
90%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Emergency power outages hit several regions - UkrenergoJanuary 27, 06:18 AM • 28809 views
Russian attack on Brody on January 27: smoke is felt in the city, school classes canceledJanuary 27, 07:41 AM • 11587 views
"We advise you to contact Putin, who started this war": The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini's statements about Zelenskyy and the peace agreementJanuary 27, 08:03 AM • 15855 views
Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Novoyakovlivka: DeepState maps refute Russian liesPhoto09:41 AM • 11596 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 15281 views
Publications
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 11794 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 15311 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it11:34 AM • 17481 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 22442 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 45597 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Oleksandr Usyk
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Lviv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs11:53 AM • 7436 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 25324 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 24676 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 25034 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 27742 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Financial Times

The "Dobra" deposit will be developed by the underground mining method to preserve agricultural land - Ministry of Economy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Dobra Lithium will develop the "Dobra" lithium deposit using the underground mining method. This will preserve agricultural land and reduce environmental impact.

The "Dobra" deposit will be developed by the underground mining method to preserve agricultural land - Ministry of Economy

Dobra Lithium will develop the "Dobra" lithium deposit using the mine method, which will preserve agricultural land. This was announced by Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev in an interview with Deutsche Welle, writes UNN with reference to the ministry's press service.

To reduce environmental risks, Dobra Lithium will develop the "Dobra" lithium deposit not by open-pit mining, but by a more expensive and more environmentally friendly mine method. This will preserve the vast majority of agricultural land.

- Sobolev emphasized.

Thus, before starting work, the investor of the production sharing agreement (PSA) must conduct a new environmental impact assessment. The procedure also includes a public discussion stage, where everyone can express their concerns and suggestions. Based on the results of the procedure, a conclusion will be made, which will define the conditions for planned activities and the potential impact on the ecosystem.

According to Sobolev, the key advantage of Dobra Lithium's application was its highly professional, well-substantiated, and large-scale project proposals. The decision was made not only on the basis of the absolute amount of investment but also on a combination of nine criteria, including an assessment of the work program, the volume of investment, the technological and financial capacity of the investor, budget revenues, and the level of involvement of Ukrainian goods and works.

The development of the "Dobra" deposit could be the first project within the framework of the Ukrainian-American subsoil agreement. However, it is not mandatory, but optional. The investor will be able to submit their project for consideration by the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction.

- Sobolev added.

Attracting investors from the United States strengthens international attention to Ukraine and creates additional security guarantees for the country. This opens up unprecedented opportunities for Ukraine to enter the highly competitive and high-tech global lithium industry, the Ministry of Economy emphasized.

Recall

In September 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine updated the classifications of reserves and resources of minerals of the state subsoil fund. This is a key element of subsoil use reform and the fulfillment of international obligations, in particular the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on subsoil.

Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT09.01.26, 16:44 • 49497 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
Village
State budget
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Electricity
Deutsche Welle
United States
Ukraine