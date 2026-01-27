The "Dobra" deposit will be developed by the underground mining method to preserve agricultural land - Ministry of Economy

Dobra Lithium will develop the "Dobra" lithium deposit using the mine method, which will preserve agricultural land. This was announced by Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev in an interview with Deutsche Welle, writes UNN with reference to the ministry's press service.

To reduce environmental risks, Dobra Lithium will develop the "Dobra" lithium deposit not by open-pit mining, but by a more expensive and more environmentally friendly mine method. This will preserve the vast majority of agricultural land. - Sobolev emphasized.

Thus, before starting work, the investor of the production sharing agreement (PSA) must conduct a new environmental impact assessment. The procedure also includes a public discussion stage, where everyone can express their concerns and suggestions. Based on the results of the procedure, a conclusion will be made, which will define the conditions for planned activities and the potential impact on the ecosystem.

According to Sobolev, the key advantage of Dobra Lithium's application was its highly professional, well-substantiated, and large-scale project proposals. The decision was made not only on the basis of the absolute amount of investment but also on a combination of nine criteria, including an assessment of the work program, the volume of investment, the technological and financial capacity of the investor, budget revenues, and the level of involvement of Ukrainian goods and works.

The development of the "Dobra" deposit could be the first project within the framework of the Ukrainian-American subsoil agreement. However, it is not mandatory, but optional. The investor will be able to submit their project for consideration by the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction. - Sobolev added.

Attracting investors from the United States strengthens international attention to Ukraine and creates additional security guarantees for the country. This opens up unprecedented opportunities for Ukraine to enter the highly competitive and high-tech global lithium industry, the Ministry of Economy emphasized.

Recall

In September 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine updated the classifications of reserves and resources of minerals of the state subsoil fund. This is a key element of subsoil use reform and the fulfillment of international obligations, in particular the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on subsoil.

Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT