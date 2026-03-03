Settlement of war between Russia and Ukraine is "very high" - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is "very high on his priority list," UNN reports.

Details

"Regarding Russia and Ukraine - where is it on my priority list? Very high. I thought it would be much easier than it turned out to be. There is tremendous hatred between President Putin and President Zelenskyy, tremendous hatred. I've seen a lot of hatred in my life, but I think this one is at the very top of the scale," Trump said.

He noted that he believes peace will happen, adding that he sometimes blames Putin and Zelenskyy, but "believes that peace will happen" because "it is high on the list."

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine's position on territorial integrity and sovereignty will not change, and the negotiation process should continue for the sake of results. According to him, if any of the three parties wants to withdraw from the negotiations, Ukraine will look for other formats to force Russia to end the war.