Settlement of war between Russia and Ukraine is "very high" - Trump

$43.230.13
50.600.26
ukenru
06:22 PM • 3130 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
04:32 PM • 8992 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
03:45 PM • 12380 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
01:15 PM • 17593 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
01:07 PM • 24302 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 20014 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 19163 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 22795 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 33493 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 108973 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2m/s
74%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 52664 views
Gas prices in Europe surged amid Qatar LNG plant shutdownMarch 3, 10:02 AM • 22065 views
Ports in UAE and Oman hit by drone attacksMarch 3, 10:53 AM • 26445 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 14298 views
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules01:14 PM • 19425 views
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules01:14 PM • 19528 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 52772 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 55569 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 108973 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 71775 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Ali Khamenei
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Israel
Iran
Lebanon
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhoto05:13 PM • 3248 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"Video02:39 PM • 8092 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 14362 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 32647 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 39585 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Economist
MIM-104 Patriot

Settlement of war between Russia and Ukraine is "very high" - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

US President Donald Trump said that settling the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is high on his list of priorities. He noted that there is tremendous hatred between Putin and Zelenskyy, but he believes that peace will come.

Settlement of war between Russia and Ukraine is "very high" - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is "very high on his priority list," UNN reports.

Details

"Regarding Russia and Ukraine - where is it on my priority list? Very high. I thought it would be much easier than it turned out to be. There is tremendous hatred between President Putin and President Zelenskyy, tremendous hatred. I've seen a lot of hatred in my life, but I think this one is at the very top of the scale," Trump said.

He noted that he believes peace will happen, adding that he sometimes blames Putin and Zelenskyy, but "believes that peace will happen" because "it is high on the list."

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine's position on territorial integrity and sovereignty will not change, and the negotiation process should continue for the sake of results. According to him, if any of the three parties wants to withdraw from the negotiations, Ukraine will look for other formats to force Russia to end the war.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine