US temporarily unblocked Russian oil sales to India to stabilize the global market

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
11:07 PM • 6602 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 16726 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 22676 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 50537 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 89316 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 49138 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 43810 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 70220 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 26400 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 50060 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3m/s
77%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Bali police confirm mutilated remains belong to missing Ukrainian touristMarch 5, 06:04 PM • 10484 views
Zelenskyy must get down to business and make a deal, he is the obstacle - TrumpMarch 5, 06:09 PM • 8100 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 11246 views
Trump said he would "fully support" Kurds who started an uprising in IranMarch 5, 06:47 PM • 5304 views
Ukraine will continue the diplomatic process when American partners are ready to work as agreed - ZelenskyyMarch 5, 06:50 PM • 6076 views
Publications
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 26438 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 56118 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 70223 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 79033 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 78820 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Musician
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Iran
United States
Ukraine
California
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUI02:40 AM • 1022 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 11265 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 14506 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 35907 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 42765 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
The Diplomat
Lancet (loitering munition)

US temporarily unblocked Russian oil sales to India to stabilize the global market

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

The US Treasury Department has issued a license allowing Indian companies to purchase Russian oil at sea. This is an emergency measure to compensate for fuel shortages due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

US temporarily unblocked Russian oil sales to India to stabilize the global market

The US Treasury Department has issued a special general license allowing Indian companies to purchase Russian oil and petroleum products already at sea. The decision was made on March 5 as an emergency measure to compensate for the fuel shortage caused by the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to the order of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the license will expire on April 4 at 00:01 Washington time. The document applies exclusively to Indian refineries and cargoes that are effectively stranded in Asian waters – according to analysts, this amounts to 9.5 million barrels of oil.

No oil tanker passed through the Strait of Hormuz today - Media05.03.26, 21:35 • 4672 views

This move is a forced retreat from the previous policy of the Donald Trump administration, which previously imposed tariffs against India, trying to force the government of Narendra Modi to completely abandon Russian energy carriers.

To ensure the continued flow of oil to the global market, the US Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver that will allow Indian refineries to purchase Russian oil.

– said Scott Bessent.

He also added that this measure allows operations only with raw materials that are "already stranded at sea."

Trump administration considers emergency measures to stabilize oil prices amid war with Iran06.03.26, 02:16 • 3066 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
United States Department of the Treasury
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
India
Narendra Modi
United States