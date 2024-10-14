At the EU meeting Sybiha denied foreign media reports of alleged readiness for unacceptable territorial concessions - MFA
Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha denied information about Ukraine's alleged readiness to make unacceptable territorial concessions, emphasizing that there is no alternative to the Peace Formula and the principle of "No decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine."
Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has denied information about Ukraine's alleged readiness for territorial concessions, emphasizing that there is no alternative to the Peace Formula and the principle of "No decisions on Ukraine without Ukraine." He said this during a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, UNN reports citing the Foreign Ministry.
Sybiha reportedly "denied the information disseminated by a number of foreign media about Ukraine's alleged readiness to make unacceptable territorial concessions to the aggressor." He emphasized that there is no alternative to the Peace Formula and the principle of "No decisions on Ukraine without Ukraine.
The Foreign Minister informed his European colleagues about further work on promoting the Peace Formula on the way to the Second Peace Summit, and spoke in detail about how the Victory Plan presented by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will become a tool for the practical implementation of the Peace Formula to achieve a common goal for Ukraine and the EU: a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.
