The Ministry of Foreign Affairs denies foreign media statements about Ukraine's alleged readiness to make concessions to Russia

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs denies foreign media statements about Ukraine's alleged readiness to make concessions to Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12491 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has denied manipulative publications in foreign media about the alleged readiness to make concessions to Russia. The Ministry emphasizes the unacceptability of such concessions and supports Zelenskyy's Peace Formula.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs denies foreign media statements about Ukraine's alleged readiness to make concessions to Russia

The Foreign Ministry denied manipulative publications in a number of foreign media about Ukraine's alleged readiness to make concessions to Russia at the expense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine refutes the manipulative statements made by a number of foreign media about Ukraine's alleged readiness to make concessions to the aggressor at the expense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We emphasize the unacceptability of such concessions

- the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that such statements are only perceived by the aggressor as a sign of weakness, giving him unjustified hope for the success of aggression and the effectiveness of his ultimatums and blackmail.

The only realistic way to restore a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace for Ukraine has been and remains the Peace Formula, which is based on respect for the UN Charter and the imperative of the full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. After the successful First Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, which brought together more than a hundred participants around respect for international law, preparations for the Second Global Peace Summit are underway

- the Foreign Ministry said.

It is reported that thematic meetings have already taken place on the points of the Peace Formula on energy and food security, as well as the restoration of justice. Events on other points of this initiative are planned for the near future.

Currently, all constructive peace efforts are aimed at the effective implementation of the Peace Formula. At the same time, it should be emphasized that the Victory Plan presented by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Ukraine's partners is not a replacement for the Formula, but a practical tool for its implementation. The principle of "No deal for Ukraine without Ukraine" and the imperative of respect for international law and the UN Charter remain binding and unchanged for all. Ukraine will not accept any initiatives that violate them

- the statement reads.

Zelenskyy: if we implement the Victory Plan, Russia will not be able to continue the war and will be forced to peace11.10.24, 00:47 • 17297 views

It is emphasized that Ukraine's goal is not a fictitious, but a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace that will guarantee security for the Ukrainian people, ensure accountability for Russian crimes and prevent a repeat of aggression.

"We are convinced that such a goal is also in the interests of all peace-loving countries and their peoples.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also emphasized that courage and determination are needed in implementing the Peace Formula, not surrogate, weak and naive solutions under the guise of "realism" that will only give the aggressor the opportunity to prepare a new attack on Ukraine and the rest of the free world.

"We call on all states and international organizations, all leaders, politicians and public figures who respect the UN Charter, international law and the value of human life to join forces to restore a real sustainable and just peace, rather than feeding the illusions and appetites of the aggressor," the Foreign Ministry said.

Addendum

The Corriere della Sera wrote that Zelenskyy allegedly "would be ready for a ceasefire along the current line - without recognizing a new official border - in exchange for certain commitments from the West.

Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn denied this.

Politics
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
United Nations
Switzerland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
