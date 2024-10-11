The Ministry of Foreign Affairs denies foreign media statements about Ukraine's alleged readiness to make concessions to Russia
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has denied manipulative publications in foreign media about the alleged readiness to make concessions to Russia. The Ministry emphasizes the unacceptability of such concessions and supports Zelenskyy's Peace Formula.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine refutes the manipulative statements made by a number of foreign media about Ukraine's alleged readiness to make concessions to the aggressor at the expense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We emphasize the unacceptability of such concessions
It is noted that such statements are only perceived by the aggressor as a sign of weakness, giving him unjustified hope for the success of aggression and the effectiveness of his ultimatums and blackmail.
The only realistic way to restore a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace for Ukraine has been and remains the Peace Formula, which is based on respect for the UN Charter and the imperative of the full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. After the successful First Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, which brought together more than a hundred participants around respect for international law, preparations for the Second Global Peace Summit are underway
It is reported that thematic meetings have already taken place on the points of the Peace Formula on energy and food security, as well as the restoration of justice. Events on other points of this initiative are planned for the near future.
Currently, all constructive peace efforts are aimed at the effective implementation of the Peace Formula. At the same time, it should be emphasized that the Victory Plan presented by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Ukraine's partners is not a replacement for the Formula, but a practical tool for its implementation. The principle of "No deal for Ukraine without Ukraine" and the imperative of respect for international law and the UN Charter remain binding and unchanged for all. Ukraine will not accept any initiatives that violate them
It is emphasized that Ukraine's goal is not a fictitious, but a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace that will guarantee security for the Ukrainian people, ensure accountability for Russian crimes and prevent a repeat of aggression.
"We are convinced that such a goal is also in the interests of all peace-loving countries and their peoples.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also emphasized that courage and determination are needed in implementing the Peace Formula, not surrogate, weak and naive solutions under the guise of "realism" that will only give the aggressor the opportunity to prepare a new attack on Ukraine and the rest of the free world.
"We call on all states and international organizations, all leaders, politicians and public figures who respect the UN Charter, international law and the value of human life to join forces to restore a real sustainable and just peace, rather than feeding the illusions and appetites of the aggressor," the Foreign Ministry said.
Addendum
The Corriere della Sera wrote that Zelenskyy allegedly "would be ready for a ceasefire along the current line - without recognizing a new official border - in exchange for certain commitments from the West.
Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn denied this.