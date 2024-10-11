Zelenskyy: if we implement the Victory Plan, Russia will not be able to continue the war and will be forced to peace

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is ignoring real diplomacy and the Peace Formula that Ukraine has proposed to end the war fairly on the basis of the UN Charter, but if the Victory Plan is implemented, Russia will not be able to continue the war and will be forced to peace. Zelensky said this during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister George Meloni, UNN reports.

The main thing is to strengthen Ukraine's position and our relations with our closest partners so that we create the necessary conditions, the necessary fair atmosphere for honest diplomacy. The world sees that Russia is ignoring real diplomacy and the Formula for Peace that we have proposed to end this war, fairly and based on the UN Charter. If we implement the Victory Plan through cooperation with our partners, Russia will not be able to continue this war and will be forced to peace. This is the meaning of the Victory Plan. We want to protect Ukrainian independence, Ukrainian families, our people, and the right of our children to live freely in our country, - Zelensky said.

The President noted that he had agreed with Maloney to work further at the level of teams to create conditions for peace as soon as possible.

We discussed today the preparations for the European Council meeting, the decision on Russian assets. (...) Today we also discussed with Georgia the preparation of a new security package, I informed them about the situation at the front, about the overall situation in the war. We also appreciate everything that Italy is doing at the G7 and EU level to make international law really effective - Zelensky added.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan to the head of the Italian Council of Ministers Giorgi Meloni. The President said he had productively discussed all aspects of the plan with Meloni.