NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 88368 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 98211 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 116495 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187548 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232105 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142568 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368611 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181661 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149586 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197877 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Armenia recognizes Palestine as a sovereign state

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21855 views

Armenia recognizes the state of Palestine and joins countries that support the two-state principle as the only way to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and establish peace and stability in the Middle East.

Armenia recognizes Palestine as a sovereign state

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has recognized the "two-state" principle, which may be the only way to end the conflict between Israel and representatives of the militant formation of the Palestinian enclave. Writes UNN with reference to DW and The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

The Republic of Armenia recognizes the state of Palestine. (.. The catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and the ongoing military conflict are among the top issues on the international political agenda that need to be addressed. The Republic of Armenia has joined the UN General Assembly resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. In addition, the Republic of Armenia is sincerely interested in establishing peace and stability in the Middle East and establishing lasting reconciliation between the Jewish and Palestinian peoples

 - says the statement.

It should be noted that in May, Norway, Ireland and Spain announced that they recognize the independence of Palestine. Subsequently, Slovenia joined the countries that recognized Palestinian statehood.

recall
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the UN Security Council Resolution, which supports the US-proposed ceasefire plan in Gaza.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Deutsche Welle
Palestinian National Authority
United Nations
Armenia
Slovenia
Ireland
Norway
Spain
United States
Gaza Strip
The State of Palestine
