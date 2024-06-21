Armenia recognizes Palestine as a sovereign state

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has recognized the "two-state" principle, which may be the only way to end the conflict between Israel and representatives of the militant formation of the Palestinian enclave. Writes UNN with reference to DW and The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

The Republic of Armenia recognizes the state of Palestine. (.. The catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and the ongoing military conflict are among the top issues on the international political agenda that need to be addressed. The Republic of Armenia has joined the UN General Assembly resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. In addition, the Republic of Armenia is sincerely interested in establishing peace and stability in the Middle East and establishing lasting reconciliation between the Jewish and Palestinian peoples - says the statement.

It should be noted that in May, Norway, Ireland and Spain announced that they recognize the independence of Palestine. Subsequently, Slovenia joined the countries that recognized Palestinian statehood.

recall

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the UN Security Council Resolution, which supports the US-proposed ceasefire plan in Gaza.