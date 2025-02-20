Red Cross hands over bodies of four Israeli hostages killed in Gaza to IDF

The Red Cross handed over to the IDF the bodies of four Israeli hostages killed in the Gaza Strip. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Israeli Defense Ministry.

Details

Four coffins with dead hostages were handed over and delivered to the IDF and ISA forces in the Gaza Strip, - the statement said.

At the same time, The Times of Israel notes that the military held a short ceremony led by Israel's Chief Military Rabbi, General Eyal Krim. The bodies were placed in new coffins draped with Israeli flags.

The Israeli troops will then transfer the hostages to IDF vehicles and bring them to Israel for identification, - the media writes.

Recall

The day before, it became known that Hamas is ready to release all Israeli hostages in exchange for a long-term truce and withdrawal from Gaza. At the same time, the Palestinian group rejects demands for disarmament and its own withdrawal from the enclave.

Earlier, Hamas agreed to transfer control of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority under pressure from Egypt. The condition is that Gazan workers in the new administration keep their jobs or guarantee their pensions.