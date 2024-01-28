Britain offers a plan to end the war in Gaza - Financial Times

The United Kingdom has proposed a five-point plan that, according to London, will end the war between Israel and Hamas militants. This was reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

It is noted that British Foreign Secretary David Cameron discussed this initiative with Israeli and Palestinian leaders during his tour of the region. In addition, during his visit, Cameron called on the parties "to immediately pause the fighting.

He expressed confidence that the cessation of hostilities would eventually lead to the release of hostages in Gaza and then to negotiations on a permanent ceasefire.

What we are trying to do is to reinforce the idea that once you have this pause, you have to work hard to turn it into a lasting ceasefire, and really focus on realistic and achievable things that can make the ceasefire permanent and sustainable Cameron said.

Britain has already shared its plan with Arab, American and European governments.

At the same time, according to the publication, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out any steps toward the creation of a Palestinian state or cooperation with the Palestinian Authority, and rejected any permanent ceasefire as part of a hostage deal.

