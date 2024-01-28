ukenru
Britain offers a plan to end the war in Gaza - Financial Times

Britain offers a plan to end the war in Gaza - Financial Times

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30409 views

The UK has proposed a five-point plan to end the war between Israel and Hamas. The plan envisages an immediate pause in hostilities, leading to negotiations on a permanent ceasefire and sustainable peace.

The United Kingdom has proposed a five-point plan that, according to London, will end the war between Israel and Hamas militants. This was reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that British Foreign Secretary David Cameron discussed this initiative with Israeli and Palestinian leaders during his tour of the region. In addition, during his visit, Cameron called on the parties "to immediately pause the fighting.

He expressed confidence that the cessation of hostilities would eventually lead to the release of hostages in Gaza and then to negotiations on a permanent ceasefire.

What we are trying to do is to reinforce the idea that once you have this pause, you have to work hard to turn it into a lasting ceasefire, and really focus on realistic and achievable things that can make the ceasefire permanent and sustainable

Cameron said.

Britain has already shared its plan with Arab, American and European governments.

At the same time, according to the publication, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out any steps toward the creation of a Palestinian state or cooperation with the Palestinian Authority, and rejected any permanent ceasefire as part of a hostage deal.

International Court of Justice orders Israel to take measures to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza26.01.24, 15:11 • 20748 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
palestinian-national-authorityPalestinian National Authority
financial-timesFinancial Times
devid-kemeronDavid Cameron
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

