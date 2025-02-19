US suspends funding for Palestinian security forces

As part of a global review of foreign aid, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a freeze on funding for the Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces.

Washington has suspended funding for the Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces, a measure that is part of a broader freeze on international aid adopted at the beginning of Donald Trump's mandate.

The suspension of funding comes at a historic moment when the Palestinian Authority is attempting to reassert its right to govern the Gaza Strip after the end of the war in the Middle East.

