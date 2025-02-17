Israel does not plan to completely leave Lebanon after ceasefire - media

The ceasefire, which was agreed upon after almost a year of war between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, provides for the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon. However, Israel plans to remain in Lebanon at "five strategic points that control communities in southern Lebanon and our border communities.

Israel intends to maintain five posts on Lebanese territory near the border even after the agreed deadline for withdrawal of its troops from Lebanon.

Israel will remain in Lebanon at "five strategic points that control communities in southern Lebanon and our border communities - said an Israeli official, confirming earlier reports of an Israeli withdrawal scheduled for tomorrow.

The ceasefire, which was agreed upon after almost a year of war between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, provides for the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon by Tuesday. This deadline has already been extended once.

Israel strikes at Hezbollah facilities in Lebanon

An Israeli army spokesman said that the army has gradually withdrawn most of its troops from the neighboring country after a ceasefire agreement was reached with the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in late November.

But it was also stated that "Israel will continue to vigorously enforce the ceasefire in Lebanon, as has been clearly demonstrated so far, including today".

