Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 17975 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 59187 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 83175 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 108378 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 82064 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119204 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101470 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113120 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116761 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154525 views

Three more hostages return to Israel after Hamas releases them

Three more hostages return to Israel after Hamas releases them

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22591 views

Sasha Trufanov, Ier Horn and Sagui Dekel-Chen crossed the border into Israel after being released from Hamas captivity. This is the sixth hostage exchange, after which Israel is to release 369 Palestinian prisoners.

Three more Israeli hostages Sasha Trufanov, Ier Horn and Sagui Dekel-Chen returned to Israel after Hamas' release, the IDF said on Saturday, UNN reports.

A short time ago, the returning hostages crossed the border into Israel, escorted by Israeli Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency. Currently, the returning hostages are being sent to the initial reception center in southern Israel, where they will be reunited with their family members

- the IDF said.

Addendum

This is the sixth hostage exchange under the first phase of the agreement between Israel and Hamas. Israel, in turn, is to release 369 Palestinian prisoners from prison on February 15.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
israelIsrael
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces

