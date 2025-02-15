Three more hostages return to Israel after Hamas releases them

Three more Israeli hostages Sasha Trufanov, Ier Horn and Sagui Dekel-Chen returned to Israel after Hamas' release, the IDF said on Saturday, UNN reports.

A short time ago, the returning hostages crossed the border into Israel, escorted by Israeli Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency. Currently, the returning hostages are being sent to the initial reception center in southern Israel, where they will be reunited with their family members - the IDF said.

Addendum

This is the sixth hostage exchange under the first phase of the agreement between Israel and Hamas. Israel, in turn, is to release 369 Palestinian prisoners from prison on February 15.