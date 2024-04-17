ukenru
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Trump plans to fire Elon Musk from his White House position - Politico

In the center of Kyiv, firefighters extinguished a fire in a public catering establishment

Manufacturers have not reduced drug prices, even though they no longer pay pharmacies for marketing - MP

This year's Easter basket will rise in price by 15-20% - expert

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine
Israel strikes at Hezbollah facilities in Lebanon

Israel strikes at Hezbollah facilities in Lebanon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 55279 views

Israeli Air Force fighters struck Hezbollah's infrastructure and air defense systems in Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, as well as Hezbollah's military buildings and infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli Air Force saidthat its fighter jets struck Hezbollah's infrastructure facilities in Balbek, in eastern Lebanon. This was reported by UNN.

Earlier in the evening, IAF fighter jets attacked terrorist infrastructure used by the Hezbollah air defense system in the area north of Baalbek.

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the fighter jets recently attacked military buildings and infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the A-Nakoura and Yarin areas in southern Lebanon, and added footage of the destruction.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics
Lebanon
