Israel strikes at Hezbollah facilities in Lebanon

The Israeli Air Force saidthat its fighter jets struck Hezbollah's infrastructure facilities in Balbek, in eastern Lebanon. This was reported by UNN.

Earlier in the evening, IAF fighter jets attacked terrorist infrastructure used by the Hezbollah air defense system in the area north of Baalbek. - the statement said.

It is noted that the fighter jets recently attacked military buildings and infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the A-Nakoura and Yarin areas in southern Lebanon, and added footage of the destruction.